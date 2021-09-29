State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Ingles Markets worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.