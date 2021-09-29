State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IHRT shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.