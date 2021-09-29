State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,363 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $290,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.73. 62,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,085,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.66. The stock has a market cap of $431.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

