State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,229,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $173,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.