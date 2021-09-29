State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 569,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116,603 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $138,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,758. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.92. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.93 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

