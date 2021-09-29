State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,364,261 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364,261 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 1.35% of Discovery worth $197,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 56.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. 47,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,897. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

