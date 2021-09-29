State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 168,739 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,739 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $130,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $201,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,438,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,412,000 after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 253,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,979. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Argus increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

