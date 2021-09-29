State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $249,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.57.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $585.17. 8,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,137. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $430.00 and a one year high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.95. The company has a market cap of $230.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

