Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Cap of $6.31 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $6.31 billion and $467.57 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00152790 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00081013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00101517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00135810 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00013292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,760 coins and its circulating supply is 23,753,038,408 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

