Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. Step Finance has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001812 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00104936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00136605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,421.27 or 0.99866224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.45 or 0.06812124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.65 or 0.00780318 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

