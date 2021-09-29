Stephen Hester Purchases 73,000 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 684.60 ($8.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 771.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,591.50. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EZJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 848.83 ($11.09).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

