Stephen Hester Purchases 73,000 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 684.60 ($8.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 771.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,591.50. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EZJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 848.83 ($11.09).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.