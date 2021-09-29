Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.