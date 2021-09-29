Stephens Inc. AR Buys 168,941 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 116.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

