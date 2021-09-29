Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 234,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

