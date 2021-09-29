Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $248.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.67 and a 200 day moving average of $234.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

