StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells $342,520.75 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 7,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $342,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

StepStone Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 124,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,138. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.