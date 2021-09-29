Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $667.78 Million

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post sales of $667.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.80 million and the highest is $675.20 million. Stericycle posted sales of $636.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stericycle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $737,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stericycle by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.16. 2,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle has a one year low of $60.11 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.