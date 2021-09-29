Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,582 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 128.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,291.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 378,094 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $6,451,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.