STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,928 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.