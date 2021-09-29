Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Hyzon Motors Call Options (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 23,418 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 323% compared to the average daily volume of 5,531 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYZN. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.07% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

