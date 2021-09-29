Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. 173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,583. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $100,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,597 shares of company stock valued at $565,694. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

