Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.73

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.73 and last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 19 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $100,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,597 shares of company stock valued at $565,694 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $210,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $212,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.