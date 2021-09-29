StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell Acquires 500 Shares

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BANX traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. 21,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,091. The company has a market cap of $144.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

