StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell Acquires 500 Shares

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:BANX traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. 21,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,091. The company has a market cap of $144.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $22.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.
StoneCastle Financial Company Profile
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.