STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of STORE Capital worth $105,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.