Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Position in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF alerts:

IBD opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.