Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -174.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.10.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

