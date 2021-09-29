Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $166.84 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $177.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

