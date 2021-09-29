Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.62% of Stryker worth $606,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $267.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.21. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

