Sumo Logic (SUMO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) recently:

9/17/2021 – Sumo Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

9/16/2021 – Sumo Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

9/10/2021 – Sumo Logic was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/10/2021 – Sumo Logic was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

8/5/2021 – Sumo Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -13.41. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $72,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock worth $2,737,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 112.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

