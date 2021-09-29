Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $600,000 Stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Humanigen worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Think Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,314.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 253,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 320,874 shares of company stock worth $5,490,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -2.38.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

