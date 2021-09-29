Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,119,000 after acquiring an additional 468,271 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after acquiring an additional 793,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,475 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 995,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 748,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $982.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

