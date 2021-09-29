Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $735,000 Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

