Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 88,000 Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Western New England Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 127.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 47,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNEB. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.