Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 106,483 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 76.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,483 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,788,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

