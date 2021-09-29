Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 37,049 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,049 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,401,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.