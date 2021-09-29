Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of LSI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

