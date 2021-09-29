SVB Leerink Comments on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

NYSE HCA opened at $251.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $117.78 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 69.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $4,332,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

