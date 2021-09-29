SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HCAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

HCAT opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,064 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 566,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

