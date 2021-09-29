Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Danske downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

SVCBF opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

