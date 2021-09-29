S&W Seed Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&W Seed in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SANW opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in S&W Seed in the second quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

