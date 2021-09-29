Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 33,700 MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $599,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

NYSE MAX opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -132.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $70.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

