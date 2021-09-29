Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s Largest Position

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 907,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,495 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises approximately 10.7% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $44,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $855,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

