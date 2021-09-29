SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

SYNNEX stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $2,295,921 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

