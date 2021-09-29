Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling Sells 11,398 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SNV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 872,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
