Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

