Tapmydata (TAP) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $893,441.18 and $21,991.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00368776 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002105 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00905038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.