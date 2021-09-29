Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TARS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.12 million and a P/E ratio of -5.21. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,831,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,990 shares of company stock worth $419,004. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.