Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

TTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

TTM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. 13,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 72,333 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after buying an additional 1,646,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

