Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 818,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

