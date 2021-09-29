Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TW shares. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded down GBX 6.85 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 158.70 ($2.07). 22,230,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The stock has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 98.52 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 289.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.